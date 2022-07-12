EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Head-To-Head Review

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Berry pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. EOG Resources pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Berry pays out -37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EOG Resources has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Berry is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EOG Resources and Berry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 6 12 1 2.74 Berry 1 1 2 0 2.25

EOG Resources presently has a consensus target price of $139.81, suggesting a potential upside of 34.82%. Berry has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 84.93%. Given Berry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berry is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Berry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 23.12% 29.77% 17.10% Berry -9.37% 8.68% 4.00%

Volatility & Risk

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EOG Resources and Berry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $18.64 billion 3.26 $4.66 billion $7.49 13.85 Berry $544.95 million 1.07 -$15.54 million ($0.64) -11.27

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Berry. Berry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Berry on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Berry (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

