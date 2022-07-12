Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $846.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $846.60.

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $647.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $663.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $708.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.