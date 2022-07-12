Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Lowered to $765.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $875.00 to $765.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.50.

Shares of EQIX opened at $647.31 on Tuesday. Equinix has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $663.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $708.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equinix will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Equinix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Equinix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

