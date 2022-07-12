Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQH. Citigroup began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Equitable to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitable from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NYSE:EQH opened at $25.67 on Monday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 21.00%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $916,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,212 shares in the company, valued at $15,032,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $243,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,416 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Equitable by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 611,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after buying an additional 53,073 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,028,000.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

