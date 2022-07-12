Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,029.78

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,029.78 ($12.25) and traded as low as GBX 994 ($11.82). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,020 ($12.13), with a volume of 93,690 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of £495.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,923.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,029.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,166.14.
Ergomed Company Profile (LON:ERGO)
