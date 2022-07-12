Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,029.78

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,029.78 ($12.25) and traded as low as GBX 994 ($11.82). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,020 ($12.13), with a volume of 93,690 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of £495.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,923.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,029.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,166.14.

Ergomed Company Profile (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

