Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $12.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EURN opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.13. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $13.81.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.57 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 70.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Euronav by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

