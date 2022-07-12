EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $36.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $347,071.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,168 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,102 shares in the company, valued at $895,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,479,000 after buying an additional 546,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 592.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after buying an additional 546,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,286,000 after buying an additional 495,099 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,199,000 after buying an additional 488,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,464,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,201,000 after buying an additional 277,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

