EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $21.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.35 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 174.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

