Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.63

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.63 and traded as low as $14.72. Farmers National Banc shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 35,789 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $502.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.57 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $49,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,341 shares in the company, valued at $543,544.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Muransky bought 18,560 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $275,244.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,622.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 44,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at $63,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at $491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 29.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 50,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

