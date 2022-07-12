FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,544 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX opened at $224.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.00 and a 200-day moving average of $225.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

