Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires New Shares in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

NYSE AVLR opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 0.99. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $191.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.53.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,859,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,744 shares of company stock worth $5,143,329. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.