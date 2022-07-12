Fifth Third Bancorp Has $33,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

