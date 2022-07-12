Fifth Third Bancorp Has $50,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Rayonier news, Director Meridee Moore bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $495,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE RYN opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

