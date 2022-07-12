Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 548.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.