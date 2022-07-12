Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 11 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cable One by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CABO opened at $1,304.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.70. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,049.81 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,230.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,406.60.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,866.00.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,777.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

