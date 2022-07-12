Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,678 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.