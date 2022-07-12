Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $43,000 Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth about $356,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a market cap of $533.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.13. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $28.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

