Fifth Third Bancorp Takes Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OSH opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,013,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,070,935.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,893,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,702. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

