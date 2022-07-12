Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Morningstar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $236.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.84. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.25 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total value of $3,285,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,393,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,599 shares of company stock worth $26,695,186. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.