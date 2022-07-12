Financial Analysis: First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) and Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

30.5% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Security Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 15.08% 11.34% 1.17% Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Security Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Savings Financial Group and Security Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Security Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Savings Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.98%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Security Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Security Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $185.70 million 0.90 $29.57 million $2.85 8.16 Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Security Bancorp.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Security Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in the mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. The company operates 15 branches. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Security Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit; residential real estate loans; and acquisition and development loans. In addition, the company provides financial services that include individual retirement accounts; mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; rollovers; transfers; fixed, variable, indexed, and immediate annuities; life insurance; college planning; and bill payment products and services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.