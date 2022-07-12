Financial Analysis: Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) & Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Enfusion and Semrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enfusion N/A N/A N/A Semrush -3.57% -3.91% -2.82%

This table compares Enfusion and Semrush’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enfusion $111.70 million 11.02 -$158.32 million N/A N/A Semrush $188.00 million 9.00 -$3.29 million ($0.05) -240.00

Semrush has higher revenue and earnings than Enfusion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.2% of Enfusion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.9% of Semrush shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enfusion and Semrush, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enfusion 0 3 4 0 2.57 Semrush 0 3 3 0 2.50

Enfusion presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.11%. Semrush has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 40.28%. Given Enfusion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enfusion is more favorable than Semrush.

Summary

Enfusion beats Semrush on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. The company also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Semrush Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

