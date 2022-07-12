Financial Contrast: LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LiveRamp and Pegasystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pegasystems 0 5 2 0 2.29

Pegasystems has a consensus target price of $94.44, indicating a potential upside of 95.13%. Given Pegasystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and Pegasystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $528.66 million 3.62 -$33.83 million ($0.50) -55.42 Pegasystems $1.21 billion 3.27 -$63.04 million ($0.72) -67.22

LiveRamp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveRamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -6.40% 0.69% 0.57% Pegasystems -4.46% -10.05% -2.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Pegasystems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company also offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. In addition, it provides intelligent automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and guidance, implementation, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, life sciences, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

