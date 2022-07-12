Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $75,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,837 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,266 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,595 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,845 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

