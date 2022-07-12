Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 151 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 755.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

ADBE opened at $384.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.08. The stock has a market cap of $179.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

