Financial Survey: M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) versus Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON)

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) and Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get M.D.C. alerts:

This table compares M.D.C. and Second Street Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M.D.C. $5.25 billion 0.48 $573.66 million $8.33 4.22 Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

M.D.C. has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of M.D.C. shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of M.D.C. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares M.D.C. and Second Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M.D.C. 11.24% 24.22% 12.64% Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

M.D.C. has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Street Capital has a beta of 21.2, suggesting that its stock price is 2,020% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for M.D.C. and Second Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M.D.C. 1 2 0 1 2.25 Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

M.D.C. presently has a consensus price target of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.46%. Given M.D.C.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe M.D.C. is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

Summary

M.D.C. beats Second Street Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

M.D.C. Company Profile (Get Rating)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Tennessee, and Florida. Its financial services operations comprise originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, and Virginia. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Second Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.