Financial Survey: MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) versus Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness and MediWound are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ascend Wellness and MediWound, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 2 0 3.00 MediWound 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 328.57%. MediWound has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 307.20%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than MediWound.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and MediWound’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 1.09 -$122.66 million N/A N/A MediWound $23.76 million 2.45 -$13.55 million ($0.51) -3.45

MediWound has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -29.10% -48.74% -12.62% MediWound -64.01% -3,540.43% -59.86%

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats MediWound on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

