First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley cut shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FFWM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

FFWM stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.21.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $89.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in First Foundation by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,476,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

