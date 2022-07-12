Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.27.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.98. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after buying an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.