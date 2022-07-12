Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FISV. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.27.

Fiserv stock opened at $92.59 on Monday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

