FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FPAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

FlexShopper stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. FlexShopper has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.51.

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $28.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that FlexShopper will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 40,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $44,653.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,817,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,709.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 108,492 shares of company stock valued at $122,802. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

