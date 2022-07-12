FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FPAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $0.91 on Friday. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $28.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.04 million. Equities analysts expect that FlexShopper will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 33,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $39,676.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,714,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 108,492 shares of company stock valued at $122,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

