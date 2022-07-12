Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FLS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $28.40 on Monday. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $821.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

