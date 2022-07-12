Fortem Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 134.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Unilever by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.