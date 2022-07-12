Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 2,054 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $97.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

