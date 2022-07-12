Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 3,700 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

