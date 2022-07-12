Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 4,714 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of UGI by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 7.8% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 23.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,549,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 482,094 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 11.7% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

NYSE UGI opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

UGI Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

