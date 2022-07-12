Fortem Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 17.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $253.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

