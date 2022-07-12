Fortem Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,634 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

