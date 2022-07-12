Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,102 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.9% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

MRK opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.