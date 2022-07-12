Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

