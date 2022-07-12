Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 358.1% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $241.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.