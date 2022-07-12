Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Position Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,608 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.