Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BEN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,205. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 135,092 shares of company stock valued at $602,497. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.