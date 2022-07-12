Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.91.

FRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of FRPT opened at $48.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 0.91. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $163.40.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at about $621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,822,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Freshpet by 3,384.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

