Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,812 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 104,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

