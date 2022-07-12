Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 1,003 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.92.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON stock opened at $172.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $168.96 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

