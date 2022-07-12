Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $132.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.88.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

