Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $12.72 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $153.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.90.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.