Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 1,185 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 2.2% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $25,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $331.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $334.52.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

