Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 121,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 602,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,534,000 after purchasing an additional 29,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44.

